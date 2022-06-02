Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,444 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Chegg were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,009,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,576,000 after acquiring an additional 507,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,380,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,144,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,841,000 after acquiring an additional 123,363 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,405,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,034,000 after acquiring an additional 38,330 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

Shares of CHGG opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.13. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.50.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

