Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PK opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -2.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

