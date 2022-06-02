Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.64 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $581.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.65%.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

