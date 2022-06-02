Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,743,000 after buying an additional 42,788 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after acquiring an additional 333,839 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 530,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $345.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $327.97 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.66 and its 200 day moving average is $446.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.69.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

