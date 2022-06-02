Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Points.com from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research cut shares of Points.com from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Points.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Points.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Points.com alerts:

PCOM stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $368.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.29 and a beta of 1.44. Points.com has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.92.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Points.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Points.com by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 384,223 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Points.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,354,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Points.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Points.com by 37.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Points.com by 12.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Points.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Points.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.