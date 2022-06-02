Polkamarkets (POLK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $154,824.00

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Polkamarkets has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $154,824.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $0.0808 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkamarkets Profile

POLK is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,735,664 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

