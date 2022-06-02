Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the highest is $2.19 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $6.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. Pool’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.22.

POOL traded up $21.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $414.70. 5,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,876. Pool has a 1 year low of $377.52 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Pool by 52.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Pool by 241.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 142.9% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.