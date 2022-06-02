Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pool were worth $44,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $393.04 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $377.52 and a one year high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $413.48 and a 200 day moving average of $472.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.22.

In other news, Director Martha S. Gervasi purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.