Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung Sells 2,139 Shares

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) Director Hans Tung sold 2,139 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $24,812.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,177.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Poshmark alerts:

On Friday, May 27th, Hans Tung sold 10,900 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $125,677.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Hans Tung sold 103,015 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $1,382,461.30.

On Monday, March 28th, Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,457,391.68.

On Thursday, March 24th, Hans Tung sold 85,436 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,205,501.96.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.66 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 11.59%. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,886,000. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new position in Poshmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,364,000. Dorsey Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,311,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 565.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,679,594 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $21,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,549,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POSH shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Poshmark to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.82.

About Poshmark (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.