PowerPool Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. PowerPool has a total market cap of $13.14 million and $1.74 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PowerPool

PowerPool is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,584,203 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PowerPool

