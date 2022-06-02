Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.28. Premier has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Premier will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Premier by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

