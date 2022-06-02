Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 50,184 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

