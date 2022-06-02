Primecoin Price Tops $0.0380 (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $149.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,914,149 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

