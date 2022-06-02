ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading Down 2.6%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) were down 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.77 and last traded at $42.77. Approximately 893,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 14,086,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 96.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 66.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 21,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 185.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 543,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 353,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

