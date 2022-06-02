Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

NYSE PB traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $73.06. 275,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,638. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

