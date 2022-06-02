Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Analysts expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.62. Prudential Financial reported earnings of $3.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year earnings of $11.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,363,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRU traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.75. 1,715,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,919. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

