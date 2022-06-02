Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($75.27) to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.89) to €63.00 ($67.74) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($82.80) to €78.00 ($83.87) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.88.

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.01. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

