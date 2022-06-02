PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22-2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.00 EPS.

Shares of PVH traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.55. 70,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,068. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average is $89.71. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of PVH to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.53.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. GAM Holding AG grew its position in PVH by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 99,552 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

