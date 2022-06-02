PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.71. PVH has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $125.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in PVH by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 79,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PVH by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 99,552 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. OTR Global cut shares of PVH to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.53.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

