Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $464.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) to announce $464.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $469.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $459.30 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $435.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KWR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE KWR traded up $8.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.70. 91,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,734. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.75 and a 200 day moving average of $195.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.40. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $134.27 and a 1 year high of $276.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,107,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,540,000 after buying an additional 70,185 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 506,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,763,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,114,000 after buying an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

