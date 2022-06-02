Quant (QNT) Price Hits $68.21 on Top Exchanges

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Quant has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $68.21 or 0.00225223 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $823.47 million and approximately $45.57 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002777 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $568.21 or 0.01876218 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00320304 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003907 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars.

