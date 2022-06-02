Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qumu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Qumu alerts:

NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $4.93.

Qumu ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative net margin of 71.54% and a negative return on equity of 118.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rose Bentley purchased 36,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $37,378.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 66,646 shares of company stock worth $70,579. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qumu by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 328,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Qumu by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 33,722 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Qumu by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Qumu by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qumu (Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.