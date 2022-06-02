Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) to announce $64.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.07 million to $83.46 million. Radius Health posted sales of $51.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $237.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.60 million to $252.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $268.04 million, with estimates ranging from $227.92 million to $318.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.19). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 19,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,390. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 477,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $2,661,479.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,733,538 shares in the company, valued at $48,645,806.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Radius Health by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after buying an additional 3,284,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Radius Health by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,126,000 after buying an additional 2,042,656 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its position in Radius Health by 416.4% in the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,421,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after buying an additional 1,146,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 6,788.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 928,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,318,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,454,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

