Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Short Interest Update

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the April 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ranpak during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ranpak in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ranpak by 26,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ranpak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE PACK traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.04. 4,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,270. Ranpak has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.83 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. Ranpak’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Ranpak (Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.