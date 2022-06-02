Raydium Price Tops $0.93 on Top Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00003058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $103.78 million and approximately $22.39 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $620.14 or 0.02031460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 796.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.00454303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00032159 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 111,179,299 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.