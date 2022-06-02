REAL (REAL) Market Cap Reaches $1.97 Million

REAL (REAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded flat against the US dollar. One REAL coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

REAL Coin Profile

REAL is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

