Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) Stock Price Up ∞

Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSE:RDL – Get Rating) rose ∞ during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 30,421 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.15 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Get Redline Communications Group alerts:

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Redline Communications Group Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redline Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redline Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.