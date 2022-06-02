Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE REED opened at $0.20 on Friday. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.