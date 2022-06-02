ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Trading 0% Higher

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.37. 55,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 73,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

The stock has a market cap of C$156.57 million and a PE ratio of -17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.67.

Get ReGen III alerts:

ReGen III Company Profile (CVE:GIII)

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech recycling company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReGen III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReGen III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.