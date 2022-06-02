Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Raised to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.
Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679,399. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after buying an additional 8,239,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 60.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,585,000 after buying an additional 2,023,514 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
