Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock Position Decreased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $124.51 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $128.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average is $110.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

