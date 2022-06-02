Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stake Boosted by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 330.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726,313 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 3.58% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $21,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 111.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RLMD opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RLMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

