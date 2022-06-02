Reviewing Markforged (MKFG) & Its Competitors

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Markforged to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Markforged and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged $91.22 million $3.86 million -29.38 Markforged Competitors $1.17 billion $31.46 million 31.51

Markforged’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Markforged. Markforged is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged 21.87% -31.45% -18.89% Markforged Competitors 5.81% -20.70% -2.38%

Volatility and Risk

Markforged has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markforged’s competitors have a beta of -0.03, meaning that their average share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Markforged and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 4 0 2.80 Markforged Competitors 246 1314 2263 82 2.56

Markforged currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 251.06%. As a group, “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 30.71%. Given Markforged’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Markforged is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Computer peripheral equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Markforged competitors beat Markforged on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Markforged Company Profile (Get Rating)

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries. Markforged Holding Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

