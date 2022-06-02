Revomon Hits One Day Volume of $182,824.00 (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Revomon has a market cap of $2.98 million and $182,824.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 868.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,340.46 or 0.67246847 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 494.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.85 or 0.00435910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00031747 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

