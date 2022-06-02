RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow Sells 7,320 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,771,973.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE RNG opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.95 and a fifty-two week high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.68.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

