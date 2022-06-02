RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNG. KeyCorp dropped their price target on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $228.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.68.

RNG traded up $5.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.98. 2,029,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,649. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,223,838.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,669 shares of company stock worth $1,878,214 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

