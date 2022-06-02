RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.06% of RLI worth $53,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RLI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,633,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39,475 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its stake in RLI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 329,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in RLI by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after buying an additional 18,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RLI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,054,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLI by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,624,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $119.25 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.93. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

