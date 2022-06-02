Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $121.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CL King increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.93. 1,133,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,586. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $83.46 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.05.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $636,060,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,688,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,599,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 4,173.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after acquiring an additional 638,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after acquiring an additional 552,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

