Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.79% of Robert Half International worth $594,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $86.97 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.46 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CL King raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.