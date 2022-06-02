Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) is 12 West Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,162,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for about 19.0% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. 12 West Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.81% of Roblox worth $429,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,259,000 after purchasing an additional 575,746 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Roblox by 225.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.06.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $1,481,106. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBLX stock traded up $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $31.83. 328,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,106,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

