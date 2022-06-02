Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 21,700 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,207 shares in the company, valued at $22,170,376.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Jay Farner purchased 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jay Farner purchased 22,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $199,106.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Jay Farner purchased 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Jay Farner acquired 23,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $199,791.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Jay Farner acquired 24,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $199,746.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Jay Farner acquired 26,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jay Farner purchased 23,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Jay Farner purchased 23,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $199,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Jay Farner purchased 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Jay Farner purchased 22,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $199,808.00.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

