Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 21,700 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,207 shares in the company, valued at $22,170,376.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Jay Farner purchased 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Jay Farner purchased 22,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $199,106.00.
- On Thursday, May 19th, Jay Farner purchased 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Jay Farner acquired 23,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $199,791.00.
- On Friday, May 13th, Jay Farner acquired 24,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $199,746.00.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Jay Farner acquired 26,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.
- On Monday, May 9th, Jay Farner purchased 23,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.
- On Friday, May 6th, Jay Farner purchased 23,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $199,280.00.
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Jay Farner purchased 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.
- On Monday, May 2nd, Jay Farner purchased 22,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $199,808.00.
Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $8.78 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Several research firms have weighed in on RKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Rocket Companies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Companies (RKT)
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.