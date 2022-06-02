Rockshield Capital (OTCMKTS:RKSCF) Trading Up 11.8%

Rockshield Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:RKSCF – Get Rating) shares were up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 9,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 39,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.

Rockshield Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKSCF)

Rockshield Capital Corp. engages in the provision of venture capital funding to early stage seed investments and investment in marketable securities. The company was founded on October 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

