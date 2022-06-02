Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 1.13. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

