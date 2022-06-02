Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.39

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.39 and last traded at C$6.36, with a volume of 166864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.26.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$659.56 million and a P/E ratio of 14.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.05.

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$253.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$553,238.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$724,327.38.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

