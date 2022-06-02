Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Rating) (TSE:RY) to announce earnings per share of $2.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07. Royal Bank of Canada reported earnings of $2.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full-year earnings of $8.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.96 to $9.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Bank of Canada.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RY shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.83. 25,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,790. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.01%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

