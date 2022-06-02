Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ASC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($25.94) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,700 ($21.51) price target on ASOS in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($28.85) to GBX 2,125 ($26.89) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,164.64 ($40.04).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 1,534 ($19.41) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,474.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,911.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.20. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 1,248 ($15.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,326 ($67.38).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

