Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) to announce ($2.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.54). Royal Caribbean Cruises reported earnings of ($5.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year earnings of ($6.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.07) to ($2.82). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Citigroup assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.56.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,524,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,328,000 after acquiring an additional 860,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $57.75. 3,025,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,088. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

