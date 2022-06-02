Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 400 ($5.06) target price on the stock.

RMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.88) to GBX 632 ($8.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.48) to GBX 240 ($3.04) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.22) to GBX 575 ($7.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.99) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Royal Mail to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.95) to GBX 355 ($4.49) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 543.22 ($6.87).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

LON:RMG opened at GBX 300.30 ($3.80) on Monday. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 290.20 ($3.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($7.77). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 333.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 410.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.16%.

Royal Mail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.