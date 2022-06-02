Rubic (RBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $254,828.00

Rubic (RBC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, Rubic has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. Rubic has a total market cap of $8.58 million and $254,828.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,031.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15,797.46 or 0.52362432 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.00439949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00031694 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 1,375.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Rubic

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. The official website for Rubic is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

