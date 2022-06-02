Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Sold by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,726 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,527,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,086,000. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.78. 12,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,590. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $491,026.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,169,106 shares in the company, valued at $19,236,473.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 87,713 shares of company stock worth $540,192 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

